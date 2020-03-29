Raymond P. Martin, 72, of Pembroke, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Concord Hospital following a period of declining health.
Born on May 23, 1947, in Manchester, N.H., he was the son of the late Alcide and Rose (Breton) Martin.
Raymond was educated in the local schools and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he earned a Bronze Star. He was employed for many years as a foreman for the Town of Pembroke Water Works Department for over 22 years. He enjoyed working in his yard, watching western movies and spending time with his grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two grandsons, Aybel Martin and Brian Martin; sister, Jeannine; and brothers, Lionel, Roger, Norman and Paul Martin.
He is survived by his wife Ruth (Richardson) Martin of Pembroke, with whom he shared 38 years; children, Scott Martin and his wife Kim of Derry, Tony Martin and his significant other, Becca of Derry, Elisha Dupuis and her husband Matthew of Concord, Raymond P. Martin and his fiancee Laura Beth Wallace of Chichester, Russell Martin and his wife Kassi of Pembroke and Anthony Palisi and his fiancee Jennifer Long of Hooksett; siblings, Victor Martin of Pembroke, Hector Martin of Concord, Irene Charpentier of Manchester; sister-in-law, Sandra Martin of Concord; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, services will be private.
The Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 29, 2020