I worked many a game with Ray, always a pleasure to work with him. We would often talk about games and especially the mistakes we made and tried to learn from them. RIP my friend.
Tony Haley - Manchester NH
Raymond P. Valliere, Sr., 87, of Tilton, died May 29, 2020, at NH Veterans Home after a period of declining health.
Born in Berlin on December 24, 1932, he was the son of Gerard and Doris (Chavarie) Valliere.
Raymond was a graduate of St. Joseph High School for Boys, class of 1951. He received his BS degree from New Hampshire College and attained his Master's Degree from UNH. He also served in the US Navy.
Raymond was a resident of Manchester until 2018, when he then entered the NH Veterans Home in Tilton. He was employed by the City of Manchester, Office of Youth Services, retiring in 1994. He was also employed by Manchester Union Leader and International Paper Co., in Manchester.
Raymond was active as a baseball and softball umpire, and a member of the NH Baseball & Softball Assoc.'s. He served as Interpreter for both boards for many years and was also a member of NH Volleyball Officials Assoc. He attained national and international prominence as a member of the USA Baseball Federation and International Baseball Assoc., serving as Chief Umpire for USA Baseball and coordinator of umpires of IBA.
Raymond umpired in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain and in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, GA. For many years he served as an umpire evaluator and instructor at the professional schools in Florida and various collegiate and interscholastic organizations.
Raymond holds the distinction of being the only baseball/softball umpire in NH high school history to have worked the plate in the four baseball and four softball classifications. He was named USA Baseball Umpire of the year in 1987 and was also a member of the NHIAA officials Hall of Fame. He, along with Fred Jasinski, are the only two NH umpires to be inducted in both the baseball and softball Hall of Fame. Raymond was a member of Henry J. Sweeney Post No. 2 and had served on numerous boards in youth organizations.
Surviving family members include one daughter, Patti Ordeshook of Hooksett; three sons, Michael G. Valliere of Gilford, Stephen J. Valliere of MD, and Christopher S. Valliere of Landaff; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He was predeceased by two daughters, Barbara L. Valliere and Missy (Valliere) Christie; and one son, Raymond P. Valliere, Jr..
All service will be private to family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Raymond's memory to: NH Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.