Raymond P. Valliere Sr.
1932 - 2020
Raymond P. Valliere, Sr., 87, of Tilton, died May 29, 2020, at NH Veterans Home after a period of declining health.

Born in Berlin on December 24, 1932, he was the son of Gerard and Doris (Chavarie) Valliere.

Raymond was a graduate of St. Joseph High School for Boys, class of 1951. He received his BS degree from New Hampshire College and attained his Master's Degree from UNH. He also served in the US Navy.

Raymond was a resident of Manchester until 2018, when he then entered the NH Veterans Home in Tilton. He was employed by the City of Manchester, Office of Youth Services, retiring in 1994. He was also employed by Manchester Union Leader and International Paper Co., in Manchester.

Raymond was active as a baseball and softball umpire, and a member of the NH Baseball & Softball Assoc.'s. He served as Interpreter for both boards for many years and was also a member of NH Volleyball Officials Assoc. He attained national and international prominence as a member of the USA Baseball Federation and International Baseball Assoc., serving as Chief Umpire for USA Baseball and coordinator of umpires of IBA.

Raymond umpired in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain and in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, GA. For many years he served as an umpire evaluator and instructor at the professional schools in Florida and various collegiate and interscholastic organizations.

Raymond holds the distinction of being the only baseball/softball umpire in NH high school history to have worked the plate in the four baseball and four softball classifications. He was named USA Baseball Umpire of the year in 1987 and was also a member of the NHIAA officials Hall of Fame. He, along with Fred Jasinski, are the only two NH umpires to be inducted in both the baseball and softball Hall of Fame. Raymond was a member of Henry J. Sweeney Post No. 2 and had served on numerous boards in youth organizations.

Surviving family members include one daughter, Patti Ordeshook of Hooksett; three sons, Michael G. Valliere of Gilford, Stephen J. Valliere of MD, and Christopher S. Valliere of Landaff; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He was predeceased by two daughters, Barbara L. Valliere and Missy (Valliere) Christie; and one son, Raymond P. Valliere, Jr..

All service will be private to family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Raymond's memory to: NH Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
May 30, 2020
I worked many a game with Ray, always a pleasure to work with him. We would often talk about games and especially the mistakes we made and tried to learn from them. RIP my friend.
Tony Haley - Manchester NH
Tony Haley
Friend
May 30, 2020
Patti thinking of you and your Family.
Sandy and George Buckley
Friend
May 30, 2020
Wonderful person always had some story to tell. Always willing to lend a hand and advice. His dedication to umpiring was unmatched. You will be missed rest in peace my friend. My condolences to his family.
Al Desruisseaux
Friend
May 30, 2020
Ray, loved our baseball trips and when you stayed with us when I was a kid. Stop by and see your old high school coach (Ray Dobens), Bob and Boomer-- after all You Gave Boomer his nickname. Rest in Paradise.
Peter Dobens
Friend
May 30, 2020
Dad, your are the greatest man in my life. My hope is that when I speak to you I hear your messages that guided me throughout my life. I love you like no other. Thank you for being the most wonderful dad. I will miss you tremendously. Rest In Peace Dad. I love you
Patti Ordeshook
Daughter
May 30, 2020
All I can say is thanks for memories. We had some great times. Thanks for trusting me with all the big games. You will be missed by Martha and I. God bless you! Our prayers and thoughts are with your family.
Peter and Martha Perich
Peter and Martha Perich
Friend
May 30, 2020
Ray was a great man and even better family man and official. Enjoyed many a trip with him to games and learned a lot from him at The Union Leader. Rest,my friend, and walk with the King keeping watch on us from heaven above. Greg
Greg Andruskevich
Friend
May 30, 2020
Ray was a friend for over 25yrs. As in the case with COUNTLESS others, he was my "mentor" when I began umpiring in 1990. We shared many great times together in NH and vacations in Florida.
I was always know him as "THE CHIEF"
And, it's certain there will never be another like him.
My prayers go out to his family at this time of tremendous sorrow---May GOD bring comfort in their grief.
REST IN PEACE, CHIEF✝
Doug Thomas
Friend
May 30, 2020
I first met Ray while umpiring the 1978 American Legion New England baseball tournament in Manchester, NH. Since that time Ray and worked the Pan Am and Good Will Games as well at several New England Championship games. Our friendship grow over the next 40 plus years with the ultimate honor of having Raymond write my induction speech to the 2019 Maine Baseball Hall of Fame. I will be forever blessed to know such a great guy. May you Rest In Peace my friend and you truly are The Chief.

Michael Parquette
Michael Parquette
Friend
May 30, 2020
Ray was one of the kindest we n io met. I am so glad he befriended me. We cohosted the sports collection on wgir. He was the point man. Many good memories.
John Kyriacopulos
Friend
