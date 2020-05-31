Ray was a friend for over 25yrs. As in the case with COUNTLESS others, he was my "mentor" when I began umpiring in 1990. We shared many great times together in NH and vacations in Florida.

I was always know him as "THE CHIEF"

And, it's certain there will never be another like him.

My prayers go out to his family at this time of tremendous sorrow---May GOD bring comfort in their grief.

REST IN PEACE, CHIEF✝

Doug Thomas

Friend