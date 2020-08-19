1/1
Raymond R. Boucher
1949 - 2020
Raymond R. Boucher, 71, of Merrimack, NH passed away in Manchester, August 15, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Manchester, NH on March 1, 1949 to Marcel and Angeline (Bergeron) Boucher.

Ray is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Beth Suzanne and Keith Alan Bentley of Merrimack, NH, his sister, Janet Boucher Sigman of Hillsborough, NH, as well as a niece, nephews, and friends.

Ray was predeceased by his parents, his daughter, Audra Lynn Boucher, and his brother and sister-in-law, Marc and Suzanne (Piet) Boucher.

Ray was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served a tour of duty during the Vietnam War.

He worked as a mobile home truck driver for close to 40 years and most recently retired from LaValley Building Supply LLC, in December of 2018.

He was an avid sports enthusiast, but his heart belonged to football and his beloved New England Patriots. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it be four-wheeling with his boys from Claremont, to spending time at the NH Speedway and weekly trips to Hampton Beach.

SERVICES: He will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester, NH during a private ceremony held by the family. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ray's honor to the following charities:

puppiesbehindbars.com or to blueoceansociety.org, in memory of Ray.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net




Published in Union Leader on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
August 18, 2020
Dear Janet and Family
Our deepest sympathy
jeannine piet-roy
Friend
August 18, 2020
Beth, I was very sad to hear of your Dad's passing. It's never easy losing a loved one. Msy he now rest in peace and be reunited with loved ones who have already passed, especially Audra. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. You and your family will always have a special place in my heart.
Diane Santomassimo (Levesque)
Family Friend
