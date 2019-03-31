Raymond R. Goudreau, 86, of Manchester, N.H., died March 24, 2019 after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, N.H., on December 25, 1932, he was the son of Roland and Laurianna (Dumont) Goudreau.
During the Korean War, he served with the United States Army.
In his early years, Raymond was a salesman with J.J. Moreau & Sons. Later, he was employed with Gosselin Hardware and LeBlanc Hardware. After his retirement, he worked in security for the Bank of New Hampshire for ten years.
Raymond held membership with the Knights of Columbus and the Legion of One Thousand Men of the Monastery of the Precious Blood.
He was an avid reader. Raymond will be deeply missed and his memory held dear by his family.
Family members include his wife of sixty-one years, Nancy J. (Jaskolka) Goudreau; a son, Tracy J. Goudreau and his wife, Susan, of Whitewater, Wisc.; two grandchildren, Cameron and Payton; a brother, Bernard "Ben" Goudreau and his wife, Lorraine, of Manchester; a sister, Helene Coutu and her husband, Normand, of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Gilbert as well as three sisters, Gertrude, Pauline, and Claudette.
SERVICES: Services were held privately.
Urn encryptment took place at Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Manchester.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH, is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 31, 2019