Raymond V. Bussiere
Raymond V. Bussiere, 87, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020, in his home.

Born in Hooksett, N.H., he moved to Melbourne in 2003 with his beloved wife Sylvia after they traveled the country for 10 years in their motorhome.

During the Korean War and Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Navy. He retired as a chief petty officer after 22 years of service. Most of his career was spent aboard the USS Barry. When in port, he served as a U.S. Navy recruiter.

After retiring from the U.S. Navy, Ray and his family moved back to Hooksett and he began a career in the chemistry lab for Public Service of New Hampshire - now Eversource - for the following 22 years.

Family members include two sisters, Claire Gagnon and Ruth Moreau, both of Manchester, N.H.; his children, Steven and his wife Marie of Angel Fire, N.M., and Scott and his wife Dru of Tilton, N.H.; his six adored grandchildren, Daniel, Shannon, Olivia, Kasey, Peter and Kevin; and his great-grandchild, Fletcher.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Layna Bussiere Nugent of Bedford, N.H.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held Friday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. at the N.H. Veterans Cemetery. The cemetery requires all attendees to wear a mask.



Published in Union Leader on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
N.H. Veterans Cemetery.
