Raymond W. Houde, 88, of Manchester, NH, died October 20, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in St. Jacques Le Majeur, Canada on January 7, 1932, he was the son of Abraham and Claira (Daigle) Houde. In 1959, he immigrated to the United States with his wife, Marielle, where they raised their five children. He resided in Manchester most of his life.
Raymond worked in construction and had a long and happy retirement with the D.C. 35 Boston Painters Union.
Raymond loved life and his family. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed lumberjacking, fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, playing the harmonica, and gardening. Spending time at his camp in Vermont and summers in Canada with family were among his favorite pastimes. Raymond will be remembered as a hard worker, a loyal husband, and loving father, and kind friend. His smile and friendly wave were contagious. Raymond will be deeply missed and his memory held dear.
Family members include his beloved wife of sixty-two years, Marielle (Grenier) Houde; three sons, John Houde and his wife, Chantale, Yvan Houde and his wife, Denise, and Josh Houde and his wife, Laura; two daughters, Joanne Berube and her husband, Roland, and Linda Lopez and her husband, Tony; seven grandchildren, Richard, Shawn, Nicole, Jonathan, Stephanie, Justin, and Melissa; three great-grandchildren Alicia, Cody, and Layla; two great-great-grandchildren, Ava and Landen; and an extended family.
Services: There are no calling hours.
The funeral will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Saint Anthony Church, Manchester, NH. The church has planned social distancing procedures.
Urn encryptment in Mount Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum, Manchester, NH, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Lung Association
at Lung.org
.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
.