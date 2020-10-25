1/1
Raymond W. Houde
1932 - 2020
Raymond W. Houde, 88, of Manchester, NH, died October 20, 2020, after a brief illness.

Born in St. Jacques Le Majeur, Canada on January 7, 1932, he was the son of Abraham and Claira (Daigle) Houde. In 1959, he immigrated to the United States with his wife, Marielle, where they raised their five children. He resided in Manchester most of his life.

Raymond worked in construction and had a long and happy retirement with the D.C. 35 Boston Painters Union.

Raymond loved life and his family. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed lumberjacking, fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, playing the harmonica, and gardening. Spending time at his camp in Vermont and summers in Canada with family were among his favorite pastimes. Raymond will be remembered as a hard worker, a loyal husband, and loving father, and kind friend. His smile and friendly wave were contagious. Raymond will be deeply missed and his memory held dear.

Family members include his beloved wife of sixty-two years, Marielle (Grenier) Houde; three sons, John Houde and his wife, Chantale, Yvan Houde and his wife, Denise, and Josh Houde and his wife, Laura; two daughters, Joanne Berube and her husband, Roland, and Linda Lopez and her husband, Tony; seven grandchildren, Richard, Shawn, Nicole, Jonathan, Stephanie, Justin, and Melissa; three great-grandchildren Alicia, Cody, and Layla; two great-great-grandchildren, Ava and Landen; and an extended family.

Services: There are no calling hours.

The funeral will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Saint Anthony Church, Manchester, NH. The church has planned social distancing procedures.

Urn encryptment in Mount Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum, Manchester, NH, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Lung Association at Lung.org.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Anthony Church
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Memories & Condolences

80 entries
October 24, 2020
We will miss you so much and have a lot of good memories to hold on to we love you Dad
Love Yvan and Denise
Yvan Houde
Son
October 24, 2020
Camp in Canada 8/1/2014
October 24, 2020
October 24, 2020
October 24, 2020
October 24, 2020
Lake house in Canada
Father
October 24, 2020
Lake house in Canada
Father
October 24, 2020
Lake house in Canada
Father
October 24, 2020
Lake house in Canada
Father
October 24, 2020
October 24, 2020
10/29/2010
October 24, 2020
October 24, 2020
October 24, 2020
Mr. Raymond Houde you will be truly missed, may you rest in peace. Love You Tony
October 24, 2020
Foxwoods 2/10/2007
October 24, 2020
2002
October 24, 2020
October 24, 2020
60th Anniversary family
October 24, 2020
1991 Bedford NH
October 24, 2020
Father
October 24, 2020
Father
October 24, 2020
Father
October 24, 2020
Father
October 24, 2020
Father
October 24, 2020
Father
October 24, 2020
Father
October 24, 2020
Father
October 24, 2020
Joanne Berube
Father
October 24, 2020
Joanne Berube
Father
October 24, 2020
Joanne Berube
Father
October 24, 2020
Good times!
Joanne Berube
Father
October 24, 2020
Our deep sympathies to the family.
Ronnie Houle
Friend
October 24, 2020
Sympathies à toutes la famille. La première fois que j’ai été au U.S.A spécialement à Manchester s’est avec Raymond et Marielle , vais toujours me rappeler, bon voyage Raymond. Jacques Daigle et Christine.
Daigle Jacques
Friend
October 24, 2020
My sympathies for the passing of your father .
Yves Goulet
Friend
October 24, 2020
Justin Berube
Grandchild
October 24, 2020
Justin Berube
Family
October 24, 2020
Justin Berube
Family
October 24, 2020
Justin Berube
Family
October 24, 2020
We will all miss you very much pepere. love you
Justin Ashley and Layla
Justin Berube
Family
October 23, 2020
Joanne Berube
October 23, 2020
Joanne Berube
October 23, 2020
Joanne Berube
October 23, 2020
Joanne Berube
October 23, 2020
Joanne Berube
October 23, 2020
Joanne Berube
October 23, 2020
Joanne Berube
October 23, 2020
Joanne Berube
October 23, 2020
Joanne Berube
October 23, 2020
Joanne Berube
October 23, 2020
It is with great sadness we cannot be there , we send all of Ray’s family our deepest condolences during this difficult time !! We remember him with a twinkle in his eyes and a beautiful smile that melted all our hearts !! He will be greatly missed and forever remembered ❤❤
Sylvain, Lisa, Vanessa, Sam and our angel Andrew
Lisa Lapointe
Family
October 23, 2020
Rip mon oncle Raymond . You will be missed . A man who always smiled & enjoyed every moment of life no matter what . his infectious smile is so adorable. Love you
Lise Dumoulin
Family
October 23, 2020
Stephanie Jenkins
Grandchild
October 23, 2020
Stephanie Jenkins
Grandchild
October 23, 2020
Pépère, always a smile and a thumbs up. Thank you for being my pépère, I am so lucky to have had you in my life. 4wheeling, blueberry picking, camping, fishing, thank you for all the great thumbs up. Se bon, se bon! Xoxo
Stephanie Jenkins
Grandchild
October 23, 2020
Mr. Houde, you are a very special person to me. We’ve had a lot of good memories together. You let me become part of your awesome family, the day you gave me permission to marry your daughter Joanne. I will never forget you and gonna miss you! I love you, ❤
Your son-in law Roland
Roland Berube
Family
October 23, 2020
To our Brother in law, whom we are going to miss dearly, he was funny, shy , adorable, May You Rest in Peace Raymond , we love you and going to miss you.
Suzanne &Yvon Grenier
Family
October 23, 2020
My best friend dad! d
My special awesome dad!
We had a lot of good times together that I will cherish forever. I will never forget you. You will always be in my heart. I will truly miss you! I will hold your hand again someday dad in Heaven. Love you dad, RIP your daughter Joanne ❤
Joanne Berube
Father
October 23, 2020
I am sorry for your loss!
Phillip Tetro
Friend
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your beautiful family! Ray was an incredible, strong, loving man. His smile was contagious! God Bless
Ruth Lang
Friend
October 23, 2020
Nos sincere sympathies a sa femme et tous la famille
Rene et Monique Larochelle
Friend
October 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Marielle et les enfants et aussi la famille et amies
Ti-Guy et Madeleine Mercier
Friend
October 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. with sincere sympathy
Liette Pouliot
Friend
October 23, 2020
I miss you Daddy so much!
We miss you so much Daddy, may you rest in peace. Tony and Linda
Linda Lopez
Daughter
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
We miss and love you so much dad. May you Rest In Peace with your loved ones! John and Chantale
Chantale Houde
Family
October 23, 2020
Toute nos sinceres sympathies a ma tante Marielle et famille.pensees et prieres sont avec tous chacun durant ces moments difficiles de la vie.Notre cher oncle bien aime repose en paix.Amen
Yvelise & Jacques Houde
Family
