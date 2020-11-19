Raymond W. Levesque, 88, of Brooksville, FL, died October 23, 2020, at Elliot Hospital, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on April 1, 1932, he was the son of the late Louis and Louise (Collette) Levesque. He was educated in Manchester and served in the Naval Reserves. He was a member of the Teamsters and worked as a driver for St. Johnsbury Trucking for 32 years.
Raymond was very proud to be part of the Union. He was very comical and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed playing guitar, writing poetry, golfing, playing cards and going to the casinos to play poker. He was known for telling and playing many jokes. He was a member in good standing of the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree Knight. Ray was also involved in many activities with the children of St. Peter's Orphanage in Manchester. Above all else, he will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Family members include his beloved wife of 69 years, Irene E. (Ouellette) Levesque; two sons, Richard A. Levesque and wife Denise of Chester and Raymond G. Levesque of Hooksett; four grandchildren, Christopher Levesque of FL, Aaron Levesque of Manchester, Nicole Levesque of Hooksett, and Kristen Johnson and husband Christopher of RI; four great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Doris Paris, Claire Thibeault, and Francis, Leo and Robert Levesque.
Due to the circumstances of COVID 19, all services will be held private to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
of NH, 166 S. River Rd., Bedford, NH 03110. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
