1/1
Raymond W. Levesque
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond W. Levesque, 88, of Brooksville, FL, died October 23, 2020, at Elliot Hospital, after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester on April 1, 1932, he was the son of the late Louis and Louise (Collette) Levesque. He was educated in Manchester and served in the Naval Reserves. He was a member of the Teamsters and worked as a driver for St. Johnsbury Trucking for 32 years.

Raymond was very proud to be part of the Union. He was very comical and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed playing guitar, writing poetry, golfing, playing cards and going to the casinos to play poker. He was known for telling and playing many jokes. He was a member in good standing of the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree Knight. Ray was also involved in many activities with the children of St. Peter's Orphanage in Manchester. Above all else, he will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Family members include his beloved wife of 69 years, Irene E. (Ouellette) Levesque; two sons, Richard A. Levesque and wife Denise of Chester and Raymond G. Levesque of Hooksett; four grandchildren, Christopher Levesque of FL, Aaron Levesque of Manchester, Nicole Levesque of Hooksett, and Kristen Johnson and husband Christopher of RI; four great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Doris Paris, Claire Thibeault, and Francis, Leo and Robert Levesque.

Due to the circumstances of COVID 19, all services will be held private to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association of NH, 166 S. River Rd., Bedford, NH 03110. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved