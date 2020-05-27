Real G. Marcoux
1958 - 2020
Real G. Marcoux, 61, of Manchester, NH died May 20, 2020. Born in Sherbet, Canada on August 13, 1958, he was the son of Gerard M. and Irene (Cliche) Marcoux. He was raised in Sainte-Edwidge-de-Clifton, Quebec before moving to Manchester in 1965. Real was a talented carpenter. He will be missed. Family members include two sons; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nine brothers; three sisters.


Published in Union Leader on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
