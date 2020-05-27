Real G. Marcoux, 61, of Manchester, NH died May 20, 2020. Born in Sherbet, Canada on August 13, 1958, he was the son of Gerard M. and Irene (Cliche) Marcoux. He was raised in Sainte-Edwidge-de-Clifton, Quebec before moving to Manchester in 1965. Real was a talented carpenter. He will be missed. Family members include two sons; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nine brothers; three sisters.