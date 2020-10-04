1/1
Real M. Madore
1961 - 2020
Real M. Madore, 59, of Bow, died September 27, 2020 after a brief illness.

He was born on September 13, 1961 in West Stewartstown, NH to Jean Claude "JC" and Celine (Fauteux) Madore.

Real discovered he was mechanically inclined and could fix just about anything at a young age. His first project entailed gathering old snowmobile parts, taking them to his parents' basement, and rebuilding the snow machine. He also hand built his own stereo speakers with blinking lights timed to the beat of the music. These home projects instilled a love of all things mechanical and electrical that would stay with him through his whole life.

Real graduated from Colebrook High School in 1979, then attended the NH Technical Institute in Berlin. He was extremely proud of his education, balancing family, work and life to earn a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Lowell and a Master's Degree from NH College (Southern NH University). His first and only job out of college was at Kollsman Inc./Elbit Systems in Merrimack NH. He worked there for 39 years and at the time of his death held the title of Vice President of Operations.

Real met the love of his life, Joan White, in college. They married in 1985 and had two children, Brian and Rebecca. He loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed hosting holidays and parties so he could show off his cooking skills.

There was no one who loved life more than Real. He enjoyed canoe/camping trips on the Saco River, snowmobiling, deep sea fishing, sports cars, rebuilding houses, working on home projects with anyone who needed a hand and most of all he relished his family vacations in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Real is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Brian of Maryland; daughter, Rebecca of Bow; parents, Jean Claude "JC" and Celine Madore of West Stewartstown NH; sister, Ginette and husband, Jim Reynolds of Essex Junction VT; brother, Robert Madore and wife, LeeAnne of Contoocook NH; mother-in-law, Alberta White, brothers-in-law, Albert White and wife, Roberta and Rodney White and wife, Laurie and sister-in-law, Barbara Hooper and husband, Brad, all of Albany ME; sister-in-law, Mary Brostek and husband, Jac of Williston FL, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father in law, Joseph White, and brothers-in-law, Joe and Howard White.

Real was passionate about many philanthropic organizations including Community Bridges in Concord. For the past ten years or so he worked tirelessly with a group of like-minded families in an effort to start a supported independent living environment in the community for adults with developmental disabilities.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Brigham & Women's Hospital for the wonderful care and compassion they showed to Real during the last two months. Dr. Giada Bianchi, who specializes in research of Amyliodosis, the disease that struck Real last year, was instrumental in coordinating his care and treatment and was so understanding and compassionate during this difficult time.

SERVICES: There will be no wake due to COVID. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 12:30pm at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, 700 Elm Street, Manchester, NH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Bridges, The Real Madore Independent Living Fund, 70 Pembroke Road, Concord NH 03301; or to Brigham and Women's Hospital, Attn: Dr Giada Bianchi, Hematology Department, 75 Francis Street, SR-312, Boston, MA 02115.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
12:30 PM
Doubletree by Hilton Hotel
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

October 3, 2020
deepest sympathies, to the families. Paul and Cheryl Cote
Cheryl Cote
Family Friend
October 3, 2020
JC and Celine, and Reals family my sincere condolences at this time of grief!
Frank Fissette
Family Friend
