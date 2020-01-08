|
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Real N. Blanchette, 78, of Manchester, died January 5, 2020 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of declining health from dementia.
He was born in St. Gerard, Quebec, Canada on June 30, 1941 to Herve and Laurette (Cote) Blanchette. He grew up in Canada then lived the rest of his life in Manchester.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Real worked for Barretto Granite Company in Milford and at the VA Medical Center in Manchester where he remained as a volunteer in retirement. He enjoyed working in his yard and was an avid fan of the Patriots and Red Sox.
The family includes his wife of 51 years, Doris L. (Labore) Blanchette of Manchester; three daughters, Lisa Boule and husband, Stephen, of Goffstown, Carol Quinn and husband, Scott, of Fort Mill, SC and Christine Berthiaume and husband, Jeff, of Merrimack; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Kayla and Keegan Boule, Colin and Liam Quinn and Julia and Reece Berthiaume; six siblings, Jacques Blanchette and wife, Therese, Sr. Doris Blanchette FDLC, Denise Blanchette, Lucette Houde and husband, Arsene, Pierre Blanchette and wife, Marie, Michael Blanchette and wife, Anita; aunts, Yolande Blanchette, Jeanne d'Arc Bilodeau and Gisele Cote; uncle, Leopold Cote and wife, Florianne; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed immediately at 10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial, all at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Elm St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Easter Seals, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH 03103.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 8, 2020
