1/1
Rebecca "Becky" Mitchell
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca (Becky) Mitchell, 67, of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was the beloved daughter of Miles G and Barbara McCuistion of Hixson, TN.

Becky was an excellent seamstress, and her quilts were award winning. She was a talented cook and baker as well. Everything she created was made with the upmost care and quality. She worked for several companies doing accounting work. She was well known for her laughter and celebration.

She was predeceased by her son Graham Mitchell, her brother John F. McCuistion II, and her father, Miles G McCuistion, Sr.

She was the caring mother to Stacey (Mitchell) and her husband Tony Fowler. She is survived by her mother Barbara McCuistion, her brother Miles G McCuistion Jr. of Tennessee; her sisters, Anna (Beth) Kipp and Mary Ann & Darren Kipp of Massachusetts; as well as many nieces, nephews, and their next generation of children. She also leaves a dear friend, David Dunlap, who was there for her during her illness.

Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be a memorial at a later date.

To view Becky's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 23, 2020
Rest in peace Becky. You'll be missed by all of us.
Daiana Young
Friend
November 24, 2020
Becky we miss you so much! Family goes beyond blood. It is an blessing to have called you family. Your beautiful smile and contagious laugh will be sorely missed around our holiday table and birthday gatherings.Thank you for your unconditional love, we will always cherish your memory. We love you dearly, rest in peace.
Love,Shannon,Jason,Willow and Hawken
Shannon gibeau
Friend
November 24, 2020
Oh Becky, we will miss you so much! You have been part of our family for so many years! The good times we shared are too numerous to count! Gonna miss that contagious laugh & smile! May God keep you in his loving arms! Luv you!
Harry & Laurette
Laurette Young
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved