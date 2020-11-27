Rebecca (Becky) Mitchell, 67, of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was the beloved daughter of Miles G and Barbara McCuistion of Hixson, TN.
Becky was an excellent seamstress, and her quilts were award winning. She was a talented cook and baker as well. Everything she created was made with the upmost care and quality. She worked for several companies doing accounting work. She was well known for her laughter and celebration.
She was predeceased by her son Graham Mitchell, her brother John F. McCuistion II, and her father, Miles G McCuistion, Sr.
She was the caring mother to Stacey (Mitchell) and her husband Tony Fowler. She is survived by her mother Barbara McCuistion, her brother Miles G McCuistion Jr. of Tennessee; her sisters, Anna (Beth) Kipp and Mary Ann & Darren Kipp of Massachusetts; as well as many nieces, nephews, and their next generation of children. She also leaves a dear friend, David Dunlap, who was there for her during her illness.
Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be a memorial at a later date.
