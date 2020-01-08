DERRY - Regina A. Cherkowski, 71, of Buzzards Bay, Mass., and formerly of Derry, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Care One, Lexington, Mass.



Born in Darby, Pa., on March 2, 1948, she was the daughter of the late John and Daisy (Johnson) Cherkowski.



She was a resident of Derry for more than 30 years before moving to Buzzards Bay, Mass., when her health began to fail.



Regina worked as a key puncher for various companies throughout her working career.



Family members include her brother, John R. Cherkowski and his family of Buzzards Bay, Mass.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



After cremation, graveside services will be held in the Spring in the Forest Hill Cemetery, East Derry.



Memorial donations may be made to any local hospice.



Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry is in charge of arrangements.

