MANCHESTER - Regina G. Dalrymple, 63, of Manchester, died March 21, 2020, in Elliot Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Manchester on July 17, 1956, she was the daughter of Rose (Trovato) Flanders.
In 1974, Regina graduated from Manchester High School Central.
She worked 29 years as a clerk for United Parcel Service.
Regina was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family who brought her endless pride and joy. She enjoyed cooking, trips to the beach, and making new friends at yoga. Regina will be deeply missed and her memory held dear.
In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her son, Craig R. Dalrymple. He died Sept. 8, 2012.
Family members include her beloved husband, Stephen Dalrymple; a daughter, Cara Dalrymple and her husband, Mark Peggs; and many cousins, and friends.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, visit www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 25, 2020