Regis Noel Audette de la Pointe, 81, of Wilton, Connecticut, husband of the late Dorothea "Dolly" Audette de la Pointe (Soukas), passed away on May 28, 2020, following a long illness.Born Jan. 5, 1939, in Paris, France, he was the son of the late Joseph and Gabrielle Audette de la Pointe.After graduating from Central High School in Manchester, N.H., and attending the U.S. Naval Academy, Regis served honorably in the Navy, sailing aboard the USS Wasp. Following his service to our country, Regis wed Dolly, his high school sweetheart, to whom he was happily married for 53 years, and together raised a family outside of Boston while building a successful career as a management consultant for Alexander Proudfoot, and then, as head of operations for Shintron Electronics.In their "second act", Regis and Dolly spent 10 years in San Francisco, where they revelled in its European charm, before retiring to Tucson, Ariz. There, in addition to surviving more than one scorpion bite, Regis enjoyed a daily dip in the 104 degree jacuzzi (which he jokingly describe as a cool respite from the desert heat).Regis had a keen sense of humor, a knack for storytelling (though he could be accused of telling the same story more than a few times), and a love of history - particularly French history, and more specifically, all things related to Napoleon.Mr. Audette de la Pointe spent his final years in Wilton, CT, near his daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, paying close attention to the quickly-changing state of the world and sharing his thoughts and views, and providing historical perspective for those who would listen.Regis is survived by his son, Dominique, of Penang, Malaysia; daughter, Christiane Goldman; and son-in-law, David Goldman, of Wilton, CT.; granddaughter, Josie Goldman; grandson, Trevien Goldman; brother, Jean-Louis and his wife Laurence Audette de la Pointe of Lyon, France; and two sisters and their husbands, Marie-France and Richard Aliotti of Tierra Verde, Florida, and Marie-Josee Stanger and Bill Gould of New Boston, N.H. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Mousseau of Nashua, N.H., and Chrysanthe Soukas of Bellingham, Wash.; and 13 nieces and nephews.In addition to his wife, Dolly, Regis is preceded in death by his son, Jean-Francois; his brother, Roland; and brother-in-law George Mousseau.