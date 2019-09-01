Rejeanne Mariette Couture

Guest Book
  • "Nos sincere sympathie a tout la famille - Gilles et Gaby..."
  • "Our deepest condolences to all her family. Real Bouchard,..."
    - Real Bouchard
  • "Sinceres Sympathies to the couture Family"
    - Marc et Victoire Laurendeau
  • "Toutes nos sinceres sympathies, vous eyes Dan's nos pensees..."
    - Yvelise & Jacques Houde
  • "Our deepest condolences to the Couture family"
    - Suzanne Grenier
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Obituary
On the morning of August 29th, 2019 Rejeanne Mariette Couture passed away at the age of 73 years.

She was a loving wife, mother and memere.

Her true passion was providing unconditional love and support to her family.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jude Couture; her son, Jean Couture and wife, Jade Couture; her daughter, France Comeau and husband, Ron Comeau; two grandsons, Kyle Couture and Dylan Puglisi; and one granddaughter, Cyanna Couture.

"Lived,Laughed,Loved"

There are no services. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
