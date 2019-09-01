On the morning of August 29th, 2019 Rejeanne Mariette Couture passed away at the age of 73 years.
She was a loving wife, mother and memere.
Her true passion was providing unconditional love and support to her family.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jude Couture; her son, Jean Couture and wife, Jade Couture; her daughter, France Comeau and husband, Ron Comeau; two grandsons, Kyle Couture and Dylan Puglisi; and one granddaughter, Cyanna Couture.
"Lived,Laughed,Loved"
There are no services. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 1, 2019