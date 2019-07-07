Sr. Rena Gagnon, CSC (Sr. Mary Reina), 96, of the Sisters of Holy Cross, Manchester died July 2, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Frenchville, Maine, on December 20, 1922, to Adrien and Marie-Anne (Bourgoin) Gagnon. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Holy Cross in 1939 and made her final profession in 1946. She served in the Congregation for 80 years.
Sr. Rena was associated with the Manchester Alliance, a fundraiser for the Sisters of Holy Cross where she worked many years with them at the Tuesday night bingos.
She was a person of many talents and loved gardening. She also carried out many community services in the houses of the Congregation in St. Laurent, Quebec, Canada, and at St. George Manor in Manchester where she served for 76 years.
The family includes a brother, Robert Gagnon of North Dartmouth, Mass., and many nephews and nieces.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday (July 9) from 2-4 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel at St. George Manor, 357 Island Pond Rd., Manchester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday (July 10) at 10 a.m. in the chapel at St. George Manor. Burial will be at St. Augustin Cemetery in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Sisters of Holy Cross Development Fund" and mailed to Sisters of Holy Cross, 365 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109.
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 7, 2019