Renate G. Waller, 85, of Merrimack passed away on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua.
She was born on June 29th, 1934 to the late Kurt and Olga (Shaefer) Arnim. Before starting a family, Renate worked as a fashion model and traveled the world.
Along with her parents, she was pre-deceased by a sister, Ursula Berkowitz, and her step son Bruce.
Renate will be forever loved by her husband of 36 years, Daniel Battles of Merrimack; her son, Christian Waller and his wife Theresa of Milford; her daughter, Lisa and her husband Gary Gage of Merrimack; her six grandchildren, Skyler, Madison, Ashlynn, Christian, Ryan and Angelina, and her step children Eddie, Scott and Debbie.
A visitation hour will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Tuesday, October 22ndfrom 12 - 1 PM, with a service being held at 1 PM in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 20, 2019