Rene Francis Johnson, Sr., 65 years old died Sunday May 17, 2020 at 5:48 p.m. at CMC Hospital in Manchester due to Covid-19. He was born on July 14, 1954 in Manchester, the son of Francis Ernest Johnson and Irene Alice Deslauriers Johnson. He was a longtime resident of Manchester. He loved to ride his Harley and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, he also loved to singing Karaoke. He is survived by his 5 children. His daughter Angela Daneault, Rene Johnson Jr., Kevin Johnson and fiance Kelly Forbush, Randy Johnson and fiance Missy Fellows, Frank Johnson and wife Jina Johnson all of Manchester. Siblings: Shirley Johnson, Floyd Johnson, Diane Johnson, Brian Johnson and Sandra Goss. His 11 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. No formal services will be held at this time. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH.



