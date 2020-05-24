Rene F. Johnson Sr.
1954 - 2020
Rene Francis Johnson, Sr., 65 years old died Sunday May 17, 2020 at 5:48 p.m. at CMC Hospital in Manchester due to Covid-19. He was born on July 14, 1954 in Manchester, the son of Francis Ernest Johnson and Irene Alice Deslauriers Johnson. He was a longtime resident of Manchester. He loved to ride his Harley and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, he also loved to singing Karaoke. He is survived by his 5 children. His daughter Angela Daneault, Rene Johnson Jr., Kevin Johnson and fiance Kelly Forbush, Randy Johnson and fiance Missy Fellows, Frank Johnson and wife Jina Johnson all of Manchester. Siblings: Shirley Johnson, Floyd Johnson, Diane Johnson, Brian Johnson and Sandra Goss. His 11 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. No formal services will be held at this time. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH.

Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Will all miss you Rene RIP ..❤❤
Bernice Pinault
Family Friend
May 23, 2020
I'm so very for your loss.
Judy Noel
Friend
May 22, 2020
My condolences to the entire family ❤
Shawna Brooks
May 22, 2020
Rene you were like an uncle to me. You were family for the last 14 years I grew to love you . I will always love you and miss you. ❤❤❤ I know your riding your Harley in heaven. Rip big guy.
Kaleena carlson
Family
May 22, 2020
I still am in disbelief I don't want to believe it !!! Uncle Rene I will forever miss you and love you may you Rest In Peace until we meet again ...
Jodee Goss
Family
May 22, 2020
I Love and miss you uncle Rene you will dearly be missed Reat easy
Megan Labrecque
Family
May 21, 2020
Wish i couldve said good bye. Your in my prayers. So sorry this happened
Kristine Soares
Friend
