CANDIA - Rene G. Champagne, 55, passed away on Feb. 9, 2020, in his home.
Born in Manchester on May 21, 1964, he was a son of the late Emery and Doris (Proulx) Champagne. He was a lifelong Candia resident.
Rene attended local schools. In 1984, he graduated from Manchester High School Central.
His career was spent as a carpenter and painter, recently working for Felix Shepard.
In his spare time, Rene cherished quiet moments spent enjoying the solitude of nature while fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed attending NASCAR races.
Family members include his brothers, Ronald Champagne and his wife Solenn, and Rick Champagne and his wife Mary, all of Candia; his sister, Susan Perry and her husband Arthur of Canterbury; his nephews, Matthew Champagne of Alabama, Brian and Bradley Champagne, both of Manchester; and his niece, Sarah Champagne of Northwood.
SERVICES: Services are planned for Friday, Feb. 21, in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. Family and friends are invited to gather from 4 to 6 p.m. with a memorial service to start at 6 p.m.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 14, 2020