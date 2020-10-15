1/
Rene R. Bouchard
1929 - 2020
Rene R. Bouchard, 91, of Berlin, NH, died on October 13. Rene was born on March 24, 1929, the son of Lillian (Beaulieu) and Romeo Bouchard. Rene was employed by Red Wing Trucking and later Adley's Trucking and Yellow Freight Trucking for over 35 years. Upon retiring from long-distance travel, he worked summer months driving for Pike Industry and Gorham Brick and Block well into his 70s.

Family includes wife of 72 years, Victoria (Lacasse) Bouchard, his daughters, Linda Arsenault and husband John, and Sylvia Scarinza, grandchildren, Paula Poirier and husband Rollie, Bethany Arsenault and wife Joanne, Arielle Arsenault-Benoit and husband Patrick. He was also blessed with four great grandchildren, Alex Poirier, Olen Arsenault, Lumi Arsenault and Genevieve Benoit, brothers, John "Ki" Bouchard and his wife Estelle, Conrad Bouchard and his wife Shirley and sister, Cecile Mangelsdorf , sisters-in-law Carmen Bouchard and Theresa Bouchard. He was predeceased by his son, Ronnie Bouchard, in 1970.

At Rene's request, there will be no calling hours or services. Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Donations in his memory may be made to Special Olympics of NH, 650 Elm St., Manchester, NH, 03101-2508. www.bryantfuneralhome.net.

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
