Rene R. Saucier, 69, of Hull, Mass., formerly of Suncook, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
Born on March 31, 1950, in Manchester, he was the son of the late Roland J. and Violette (Demers) Saucier.
Rene was a graduate of Bishop Brady High School and after graduation went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was employed by General Electric for over 32 years until his retirement.
He enjoyed playing guitar, fishing, going on cruises with his late wife and cheering on all his favorite Boston sports teams, especially the Boston Red Sox. He will be lovingly remembered for being a dedicated and loving husband and father.
In addition to his parents, Rene was predeceased by his wife, Linda D. (Garlock) Saucier in 2014 as well as his brother, Donald Saucier.
He is survived by his son Joshua Saucier and his wife Megan of Hull, Mass.; his sister, Marian Lavoie of Concord; his nephew, Eric Saucier; his nieces, Jennifer Page, Amy Fillon and Chrissy Shed and of course his partner in crime, Harley the Dog.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street, Pembroke. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rene's memory may be sent to Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, 31 St. James Ave., Suite 365 Boston, MA 02116.
