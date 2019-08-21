Renee K. (Cotsana) Kuliga, 96, of Hooksett, N.H, died on August 4, 2019, at Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover, following a period of failing health.
Born in Boston, Mass., on November 11, 1922, she was a daughter of James and Frances (Walsh) Cotsana. She graduated from Concord High School in 1940. In 1948, she married her loving husband, John Stanley Kuliga, upon his return from the war.
Renee was employed in the insurance industry for many years at Chubb Insurance, retiring in 1985 as Vice President of Insurance Operations after 35 years of service. She enjoyed time spent collecting antiques and her many trips to Foxwoods Casino.
She is survived by her loving family, a son, John Kuliga; three grandchildren, Kyle, Cameron and Caroline; nephew, Peter Hebert; and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband, John, her daughter in-law, Cindy, and her sister, Constance (Cotsana) Hebert.
SERVICES: Services will be private at her request.
Donations may be made in her memory to Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Road Dover, NH 03820 or to your local SPCA.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 21, 2019