ODESSA, Fla. - Richard D. Bourgeois, 75, of Odessa, formerly of New Hampshire, died July 20, 2019, after a sudden illness.
Born in Manchester, N.H., on Oct. 26, 1943, he was the son of Denis and Stella (Roberge) Bourgeois.
He attended St. Augustin grammar school. In 1961, he graduated from Bishop Bradley High School.
Richard served 28 years in the U.S. Army National Guard band.
Most recently, he worked in the warehouse for Utz Goods. Previously, he had been employed by BAE Systems for 23 years.
Richard was a lifelong musician. He was also a member of The American Legion, Sweeney Post #2, for many years.
He was predeceased by his wife, Sandra Mae (Patterson) Bourgeois in 2018.
Family members include his children, Richard D. Bourgeois Jr. of Goffstown, Shawn Bourgeois and wife Wendy of Bedford, Melissa Knight and husband Mark of Odessa, Fla.; his grandchildren, Makayla Bourgeois, Connor Lavery, Jason Bourgeois and Drew Knight; two brothers, Ronald A. Bourgeois of Manchester, and Dennis Bourgeois and wife Karen of Manchester; brother-in-law, Roy Patterson and wife Nellie of Virginia; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Friday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A funeral service with military burial honors is planned for Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, 545 Route 101, Bedford, N.H. 03110.
To send an online message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 24, 2019