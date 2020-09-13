Richard A. "Brooksie" Brooks Sr., 67, of Berwick, Maine, passed away on May 3, 2020, in Dover, N.H.Brooksie was born in Portsmouth, Va., to "Burt" and Rita Brooks on Dec. 11, 1952. He went to school at Montville High School in Conn. He married Sheila Goodwin on March 9, 1974, in Waterford, Maine. He worked as a welder for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 36 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, served in the U.S. Navy, awarded a National Defense Service Medal and served on USS Thor (ARC-4).He served as: Chief Steward for 20-plus years for Local 920 Boilermakers; in the American Legion Posts 6, 8, and 69 from Color Guard to Commander; a member of The VFW; President of Central Veterans Council of Portsmouth, N.H., for the Memorial Bridge Project. His proudest achievement (by assisting others) was the implementation of the N.H. DMV Veterans License Plate.Brooksie is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur "Burt" Brooks and Rita (Cummings) Brooks.Brooksie is survived by his wife, Sheila; children, Richard Brooks Jr. and his life partner, Ann Ward; his daughter, Virginia (Brooks) Sacco and her husband, Anthony; brothers, Stephen and Jeffery Brooks; grandchildren, Clinton Hart, Jacob Hilton and Sophia Sacco; and several nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to his Funeral at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 , 2020, (MASKS ARE REQUIRED) at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH 03303. Followed by a Celebration of Life from 2-4:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 69, Somersworth, N.H. Brooksie's favorite MLB team is the Yankees, feel free show up in Red Sox attire.In lieu of flowers you may make donations in "Brooksie's" name to The American Legion of NH Oratorical Scholarship by mailing a check to The American Legion Dept of NH, 121 S. Fruit St. Concord, NH 03301.