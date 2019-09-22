Richard A. Dame, 91, of Manchester died on September 18, 2019 at Villa Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation after a period of failing health. Richard was born in Laconia on March 13, 1928 the son of William Dame and Annie (Rollins) Dame.Richard served in the Korean War from January 1953 to January 1955. He then worked for The State of New Hampshire Marine Patrol for many years until he retired in November of 1984.
He was pre-deceased by his wife Joyce in 2012 and his daughter Rebecca in 2017.
Richard is survived by his sons Timothy and his wife Christine, Stephen and his wife Elaine, and daughter Cheryl, his Brother Ken and his wife Pam, sisters; Alice, Marion, and Shirley, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be missed by his family as well as his caretakers at the Villa-Crest Retirement Home.
Services are private for the family.
Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 22, 2019