1/1
Richard A. Kiley
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Kiley, 73, a longtime resident of Auburn died at the Elliot Hospital on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of almost fifty-two years to Marjorie "Marj" (Haley) Kiley.



Richard was born in Boston, Massachusetts on August 5, 1946 and was the son of the late Elmer J. and Lucy (Bibbo) Kiley. He graduated from Ashland High School in Massachusetts and after graduation he entered the Army National Guard and served for eight years.



He was employed as a Cable Splicer for Verizon for thirty-one years and as an Usher at the SNHU Arena for many years. He also was with the Auburn Fire Department for 15 plus years and was a member of the American Legion in Londonderry.

Richard liked to paint scenes on rocks and wood and watching old war movies, John Wayne and comedy, including the Big Bang Theory. Above all he loved spending his summers in Freedom at the Bluffs of Danforth Bay Camping and RV Resort in his camper that he nicknamed the "Mansion". He was so well known at the Bluffs that he was called "The Mayor".



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Jennifer Quilty and her husband, Thomas of Bellingham, MA, Jonathan Kiley and his wife, Jennifer of Temple and Julianne Kiley of Hooksett; eight grandchildren, Caleb, James, Ayden, Kaylin, Evan, Hayleigh, Amber and Ellie; one brother, Paul Kiley and his wife, Cam of Hudson, MA; two sisters, Judith Belcher and her husband, Alan of Milford, MA and Luanne Kiley and her husband, Doug Barney of South Yarmouth, MA and many other loved family members and friends. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Jill Kiley unexpectedly last year and his brother, Stephen Kiley.

ARRANGEMENTS: A gathering for Richard will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 1:00PM- 3:00PM at the Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester. Please do not send flowers per the request of the family.



To view Richard's online tribute, send condolences to family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
July 26, 2020
Marj, Jen and the entire Kiley family, I was sadden to read of Dick's passing. I remember fondly his great sense of humor dating back to the days when Jen played hoop for AVS. Our great conversations of strategy on how to win, " go get "em and a wink". His humor is his legacy, Rest in peace Dick.
Patty McGrath Stanton
Acquaintance
July 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Kiley family. Dick Kiley will be missed dearly by all those that knew him. We worked together for over twenty years, and he was a loyal, giving friend. We all will miss Dick's kindness, his willingness to always help, and how much he loved his family. We all have lost a special, dear friend.
Blessings and Peace
Dan Brady
Friend
July 25, 2020
It was truly a pleasure working as a partner and friend at Verizon. Our deepest sympathy's to the Kiley family. Dick will be missed by all of us.
John Anthony
Friend
July 24, 2020
Dick was a funny man! I remember the days hanging out with his late Daughter Jill & he would always mess with me. One time I don't know how it started but I believe it had something to do with Jill's love for Zombies & him acting like one so he bit my arm! In a joking manner of course! Ever since then whenever I'd see him he'd always play threaten to bite me! I'd play along too! NOOO! Don't bite me! & We'd laugh. I'm sure there are many more stories but I shared my favorite. Sending my condolences to his Family & Friends. Much Love to you all & Rest Well Sir!
Heidi (Pineapple) Lewis French
Family Friend
July 24, 2020
I love you dad, and will miss you. I promise to carry on everything i learned from you.
I love you dad, and will miss you. I promise to carry on everything i learned from you.
Jonathan Kiley
Son
July 24, 2020
I am so lucky to have some of your beautiful paintings. I will never forget your kindness and thoughtfulness. You never had a bad word to say about anyone. You will be missed my friend❤
Barbara Preston
July 24, 2020
Such a sweet man. I loved working with him at the Arena cuz he always had a smile to greet you with. He will be missed. Rest in Peace Dick. Gail
Gail Columb
Coworker
July 24, 2020
May you rest in peace, I will miss you & your hugs. Prayers to your family, may they find comfort in your strength and compassion you extended during your presence with us all.
Denise Bergeron
Friend
July 24, 2020
Marg and Family,

I am so saddened to hear of Dick's passing. I will remember him fondly from the arena helping me learn how to direct people to their seats from the 101 platform. He was always so friendly, AND always had a smile on his face. I will truly miss him. Please know that you and your family will be in my thoughts as you travel the road of grief and healing.
Celeste Blais
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved