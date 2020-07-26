Richard A. Kiley, 73, a longtime resident of Auburn died at the Elliot Hospital on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of almost fifty-two years to Marjorie "Marj" (Haley) Kiley.
Richard was born in Boston, Massachusetts on August 5, 1946 and was the son of the late Elmer J. and Lucy (Bibbo) Kiley. He graduated from Ashland High School in Massachusetts and after graduation he entered the Army National Guard and served for eight years.
He was employed as a Cable Splicer for Verizon for thirty-one years and as an Usher at the SNHU Arena for many years. He also was with the Auburn Fire Department for 15 plus years and was a member of the American Legion in Londonderry.
Richard liked to paint scenes on rocks and wood and watching old war movies, John Wayne and comedy, including the Big Bang Theory. Above all he loved spending his summers in Freedom at the Bluffs of Danforth Bay Camping and RV Resort in his camper that he nicknamed the "Mansion". He was so well known at the Bluffs that he was called "The Mayor".
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Jennifer Quilty and her husband, Thomas of Bellingham, MA, Jonathan Kiley and his wife, Jennifer of Temple and Julianne Kiley of Hooksett; eight grandchildren, Caleb, James, Ayden, Kaylin, Evan, Hayleigh, Amber and Ellie; one brother, Paul Kiley and his wife, Cam of Hudson, MA; two sisters, Judith Belcher and her husband, Alan of Milford, MA and Luanne Kiley and her husband, Doug Barney of South Yarmouth, MA and many other loved family members and friends. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Jill Kiley unexpectedly last year and his brother, Stephen Kiley.
ARRANGEMENTS: A gathering for Richard will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 1:00PM- 3:00PM at the Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester. Please do not send flowers per the request of the family.
To view Richard's online tribute, send condolences to family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
