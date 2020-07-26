Dick was a funny man! I remember the days hanging out with his late Daughter Jill & he would always mess with me. One time I don't know how it started but I believe it had something to do with Jill's love for Zombies & him acting like one so he bit my arm! In a joking manner of course! Ever since then whenever I'd see him he'd always play threaten to bite me! I'd play along too! NOOO! Don't bite me! & We'd laugh. I'm sure there are many more stories but I shared my favorite. Sending my condolences to his Family & Friends. Much Love to you all & Rest Well Sir!

Heidi (Pineapple) Lewis French

Family Friend