Richard A. Magoon, 79, died on Thursday, January 31, 2019, in Plant City, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Rita, three daughters, two step-daughters, eight grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren. Richard is predeceased by his first wife, Nancy J. Leone and their son, Andrew. Richard served honorably in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years. Please see www.garnickweb.com for more information.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 10, 2019