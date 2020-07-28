1/1
Richard Beachard Sr.
1925 - 2020
Richard Beachard Sr., born October 28, 1925, died July 25, 2020 at the Rockingham County Nursing Home at the age of 94. Richard was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Patricia and a brother and two sisters. He leaves behind two sons, Richard Jr. and Shawn; three grandchildren, a brother and several nieces and nephews.

He served in the Navy during World War II (1943-46) after which he worked and retired from a long career in the poultry business. A graveside service for both Richard and Patricia will be held at the Village Cemetery, Fremont, NH on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Brewitt Funeral Home, Epping, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockingham VNA & Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833. For more information please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.



Published in Union Leader on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Village Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
8 Pleasant Street
Epping, NH 03042
(603) 679-5391
