MERRIMACK - Richard C. Bibeault Jr., 51, of Merrimack, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.



Born in Medford, Mass., he was the son of Richard C. Bibeault Sr. and Linda M. (Meserve) Bibeault of Mason.



Richard was employed at W.H. Bagshaw in Nashua as a machinist.



He loved spending time with his family vacationing in Maine and going to the beach. Richard had pleasure in going to soccer games as well as watching them year-round with his family in his living room. Richard was a huge music fan. He enjoyed going to concerts and sitting on his deck listening to his favorite artists with his family. Richard was an amazing and supportive father, he absolutely adored going to all of his three children's games - either on the field or court. He was a wonderful and loving husband to his wife, Sandy of 27 years. His humor and sarcasm touched the lives around him in a positive manner. He was a great debater, although he believed in his beliefs, he was open-minded to others. He will be missed dearly by everyone he has touched and will always be in our hearts. And as Rich would say, "Go Spurs!"



He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Anne Bibeault.



In addition to his parents, family members include his wife Saundra "Sandy" (Tallini) Bibeault; a son, Richard C. Bibeault III; two daughters, Francesca M. and Hope Bibeault, all of Merrimack; a sister, Linda Labeau and her husband Gerald; and aunts, uncles, brothers in-law, sisters in-laws, nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, July 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack. Cremation will follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial fund for the children's education, in memo line put "in lieu of flowers", c/o Saundra Bibeault, 16 Greenfield Drive, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.

