Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester , NH 03104
(603)-625-6951
Visitation
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St.
Manchester , NH
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena
267 Webster St.
Manchester , NH

BROOKLINE - Richard C. Guinta, 78, affectionately known as "Papa G" or "Skritchy" of Brookline, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2020, surrounded by his family.



Born on Nov. 2, 1941, in Hackensack, N.J., he was the son of the late Frank and Marie (Branstrom) Guinta.



He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He served with the 78th Training Division and from January 1963 to June 1969 he worked as a civilian aide to General David Kelly and General Cassidy.



Mr. Guinta graduated from Essex College of Business where he met his bride, Virginia (Chodkowski) Guinta. They were both appointed by the Supreme Court of New Jersey to be court reporters in Middlesex County, New Brunswick, N.J. He also worked for the county prosecutor's office, working on many high profile cases.



He established a court reporting firm along with his wife serving attorneys throughout the State of New Jersey until his retirement in 2010.



Mr. Guinta enjoyed working on his son Frank's New Hampshire State Representative, Aldermanic, Mayoral, and Congressional campaigns.



He was a devoted grandfather and loved spending time in Killington, Vt., and Barnegat Light, N.J. He will be remembered as a great storyteller and jokester who will be greatly missed by his loving family.



Family members include his wife of 52 years, Virginia (Chodkowski) Guinta of Brookline; two beloved sons, Congressman Frank C. Guinta and wife Morgan (



He was predeceased by his brother, Charles Guinta.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Church, Hemlock Street, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Wall St., Unit 104, Manchester, N.H. 03101.



To send a message of condolence, please visit







