Richard C. Heselton
1936 - 2020
Richard Craig Heselton, lifelong resident of Fremont, NH passed away on August 21, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Elaine Margelot, and his two children; Stephen Heselton and Kathy LaRoche.

Richard is survived by his lifelong companion, Elizabeth Stanley and his extended family Jane and Brooks Braley, Paul and Gary Stanley; his grandchildren; Greg Heselton, Karen Heselton and Danielle Petlick; and son-in-law Pete LaRoche.

Richard was born in Exeter, NH on August 4, 1936. He served in the Air Force from 1954-1958. He was a member of the American Legion, Tucker Lodge, Rockingham Law Enforcement Association, NH Fire Chiefs Association, NH Fire Control Association, and Fremont Fire Chief.

Richard was an alum of Sanborn Seminary, St. Anselm's Criminal Justice School and Rockingham County Law Enforcement Academy. He enjoyed his work in the Fire Department, traveling, owning and operating Fremont Motor Sales, outdoor concerts, the Cape, and his ATV.

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is assisting the family. For more information visit brewittfuneralhome.com



Published in Union Leader on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond, NH 03077
(603) 895-3628
