CONCORD - Richard C. LeBreux, 69, of Concord, passed away on June 19, 2019, at CVNA Hospice in Concord.
Born and raised in Manchester, he was the son of Clement F. and Marcelle (Gaudette) LeBreux.
In 1968, he graduated from Manchester Memorial High School. He also studied plastics technology at Leominster Trade High School in Leominster, Mass.
Richard spent his career working in the plastics industry.
He was diagnosed at an early age with epilepsy but never let that interfere with his dreams and goals. Until the time that he suffered a life-changing, traumatic injury, he was an avid water-skier and power-boater.
Family members include his daughter, Michelle (LeBreux) Love and her wife Tracey Love, of Palmer, Mass.; his sisters, Annette Buck of Springfield, Mass., and Nancy and husband Mark Davis of Bedford; his brother, Robert R. and wife Diane LeBreux of Londonderry; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A service is planned for Saturday, June 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. This will include a prayer service beginning at 3 p.m.
Published in Union Leader on June 21, 2019