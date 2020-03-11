Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard C. Lord. View Sign Service Information Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 (603)-624-4845 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 View Map Service 12:30 PM Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BOW-Richard Clinton Lord, 63, collapsed and died suddenly at his home in Bow Friday evening, March 6, 2020.



The son of Robert and Elaine Lord, he was born in Manchester and grew up in the greater Manchester area with his five sisters. Following graduation from Manchester Central High School, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Air Force (Strategic Air Command) with assignments in San Antonio, TX, Aurora, CO and Grand Forks, ND. His primary duties included bomb navigation and avionics aboard B-52 Stratofortress bombers. After being honorably discharged from the service, he returned to New Hampshire to attend college.



Rick graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1982 with a degree in computer science and worked continuously in that field. Previous employers include Digital, Compaq, and Hewlett-Packard. Before his death, he enjoyed working at VMS Software in Bolton, MA.



Rick met his wife Erin when they were both 16 years old and working after-school jobs at the Elliot Hospital dietary department. They married just before he began his studies at UNH. He and Erin-who is a Physical Therapist for Easter Seals-celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary last year.



Among other interests, Rick enjoyed travel, aviation, and motorcycles. He and Erin lived in Munich, Germany for a time and traveled widely throughout Europe. After obtaining his private pilot's license, he began a home-built aircraft project. He almost always had a motorcycle in the garage (and, earlier in life, tried building one in his apartment); in recent years, he was particularly fond of his Harleys.



Rick's generous spirit was most evident towards people and animals in need. Over the years, he and Erin opened their home to a number of rescue animals-most recently, devoted companion Riley.



Rick was predeceased by his parents and sisters Julie Rothmund (Dave) of Raymond, and Roberta "Bobbie" Gelinas (Frank) of Hooksett. He is survived by his wife Erin; sisters Bernice Thomas (Joe) of Beverly, MA, Donna McIntire (Mike) of Londonderry, and Margaret "Peggy" Lord of Derry; brothers-in-law Shane Gill of Peterborough, and Sean Gill of Derry; and eleven nieces and nephews.



Rick's family appreciates the exceptional effort, professionalism, and compassion exhibited by the Bow Police Department and Bow Fire Department EMTs on his behalf Friday evening.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, NH, or ( ) https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org .



Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 13, 10-12:30 at the Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home with a service at 12:30 at the funeral home. Urn burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery on Donald St. in Bedford.



