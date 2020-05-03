Richard C. Votour
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard C. Votour, 67, of Candia, NH passed away May 1, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.

Born in Rochester, NH on August 13, 1952, he was the son of Charles and Edith (Beane) Votour.

Richard worked for the City of Manchester at the Airport Maintenance for 17 years until his retirement in 2006. He was a proud member of Teamsters Local 633 in Manchester. He had an absolute passion for his family and any type of car. You could almost call him obsessive with cars.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Estelle D. (Nault) of Candia; his son, Timothy Votour of Candia; one grandson, Ty Votour of Northwood, NH. He is also has several brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.

There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held with the immediate family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's memory to the Manchester Visiting Nurses, 1070 Holt Ave, #4, Manchester, NH 03109. This organization showed such caring, dedication and compassion to Dick and the family through this difficult time. We will be forever grateful.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved