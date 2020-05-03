Richard C. Votour, 67, of Candia, NH passed away May 1, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.
Born in Rochester, NH on August 13, 1952, he was the son of Charles and Edith (Beane) Votour.
Richard worked for the City of Manchester at the Airport Maintenance for 17 years until his retirement in 2006. He was a proud member of Teamsters Local 633 in Manchester. He had an absolute passion for his family and any type of car. You could almost call him obsessive with cars.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Estelle D. (Nault) of Candia; his son, Timothy Votour of Candia; one grandson, Ty Votour of Northwood, NH. He is also has several brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.
There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held with the immediate family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's memory to the Manchester Visiting Nurses, 1070 Holt Ave, #4, Manchester, NH 03109. This organization showed such caring, dedication and compassion to Dick and the family through this difficult time. We will be forever grateful.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.