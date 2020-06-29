Richard C. Welch
Richard Welch passed away on June 27, 2020. He was a lifelong Manchester resident.

He was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Lena Welch.

He leaves behind his son-in-law, Steve Emery and his wife, Kathy: two grandchildren , Kristen and Kevin Emery and one great grandson, Aiden Emery.

Dick worked for the City of Manchester School Department for 18 years. He also worked at Bee Bee Shoe Shops in Danvers MA and for Grappone Auto in Concord for nine years. He was also president of AFSCME Local Council 93. In addition Dick was the Steward and Treasurer of Local 298.

Dick was a member of the Sweeney Post. He proudly served in the US Marine Corp.

SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Private burial is at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the New England Heart Trust, c/o Catholic Medical Center, 100 McGregor St., Manchester, NH 03102.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 28, 2020
I miss you, Dick. You always had a way of making me laugh. Rest in peace and say "Hi" to Lena for me. Love you!
Steven Emery
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
