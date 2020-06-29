Richard Welch passed away on June 27, 2020. He was a lifelong Manchester resident.
He was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Lena Welch.
He leaves behind his son-in-law, Steve Emery and his wife, Kathy: two grandchildren , Kristen and Kevin Emery and one great grandson, Aiden Emery.
Dick worked for the City of Manchester School Department for 18 years. He also worked at Bee Bee Shoe Shops in Danvers MA and for Grappone Auto in Concord for nine years. He was also president of AFSCME Local Council 93. In addition Dick was the Steward and Treasurer of Local 298.
Dick was a member of the Sweeney Post. He proudly served in the US Marine Corp.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Private burial is at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the New England Heart Trust, c/o Catholic Medical Center, 100 McGregor St., Manchester, NH 03102.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 29, 2020.