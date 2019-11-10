Richard (Dick) Christie, 85, passed away at home on Oct. 14, 2019, with his family by his side.
He was born on March 6, 1934, in Nashua, N.H., the son of Richard and Clara (Beaudette) Christie.
Dick served in the U.S. Air Force and fought in the Korean War as a B-29 and B-26 gunner. He retired from Sanders Associates/Lockheed-Martin as a mechanical design specialist and retired in 1998 after 38 years. He loved baseball and played for the American Legion, semi-pro in the Northeast League and softball with a N.H. State Championship team.
In 2004 Dick and Pauline retired to The Villages, Fla., and enjoyed dancing, buying and remodeling homes, and golfing. Dick also continued playing on numerous teams and leagues into his 80s.
Family members include his beloved wife of 35 years, Pauline (Fortier-Mead) Christie; his sons Ronald Christie of Concord, N.H., and Ted Christie of Nashua, N.H.; daughter Linda McFarland of Jackson, Ga.; stepsons Alan Mead of Garland, Texas, and Kevin Mead of Carrolton, Texas; as well as several grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by his first wife Carmel (Prince) Christie, his brothers, Arthur and David and sister Evelyn Robert.
SERVICES: A gathering will be held on Nov. 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, located at 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH 03104. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Committal prayers will follow at Mount Calvary Mausoleum, Goffstown Back Rd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 10, 2019