Richard Conrad Bergeron of Nokomis, Fla., passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
He was born to Emma Lortie and Eloi Bergeron and was raised in Manchester, N.H.
Richard served in the U.S. Army in Korea, and earned his Bachelor's from New England College and Master's from Boston University. As an educator, he taught elementary in Hampton, N.H., and English at Gloucester High, Mass., and was Headmaster at Greenwich High, Conn. and Principal of Exeter High.
He loved creative writing, watercolor painting and gardening.
Richard is survived by his wife Phyllis (from Henniker), brother David, children (Linda, Gail and Jim), six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 2, 2020