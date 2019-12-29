Guest Book View Sign Service Information Interment 10:30 AM Cape Canaveral National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

EDGEWATER, Fla. -- Richard "Yogi" Cote, 84, of Edgewater, FL, died on December 11th, 2019.Born in Manchester, NH on February 18, 1935, Yogi grew up in Manchester where he excelled as one of the city's finest high school athletes. As part of the Bishop Bradley Class of 1954, he was the first athlete in the school's history to letter in four varsity sports -- football, basketball, baseball, and track. He later started as a guard on the St. Joseph (Ind.) College football team for four years and was co-captain of the 1956 Aluminum Bowl national champions. He was an All-State football player and co-captained the first New Hampshire Shrine football team. He was chosen as one of the top 500 prep basketball players in the country his senior year, and later inducted into four Hall of Fames.Yogi served in the United States Air Force 1959-1965 and was an active member of the Hacienda Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion Post 285 in Edgewater, Fl. and Post 82 in Nantucket, Ma. He was the Personnel Director at Joan Fabrics and the proud owner of "Yogi's" Convenient Mart for 20 years in Manchester, NH where he fended off a would-be robber and landed on all the Local, Boston and National News networks, including CNN as a Hero.While he was an avid sports fan, Yogi's greatest joy was family. Yogi is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia, along with their children Pamela, Jeffrey, and James and their spouses Matt, Cindy and Jeff. He was a loving "Pepe" to Ryan, Joe, Aaron, Kyle, Bryan, Paige, Ethan, Sam and his 6 step-grandchildren; and a great-grandfather to Christopher. Yogi was always a source of humor and inspiration to everyone who knew him.Services: Interment will take place at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on January 16th, 2020 at 10:30am with full military honors. There will be a Celebration of Life for Yogi following at the Hacienda Club Rio in Edgewater.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richard "Yogi" Cote Memorial Fund:Venmo: @Yogi-Cote-MemorialFacebook: Richard "Yogi" Cote Memorial FundraiserOr checks may be sent to: Richard "Yogi" Cote Memorial Fund, 3725 US1 #11, Edgewater, FL 32141.You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincremation.com Published in Union Leader on Dec. 29, 2019

