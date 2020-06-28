Richard Curit

On June 22nd, 2020, Richard "Rick" Curit was called to his Maker following a brief illness.
He was a devoted and loving husband who leaves a wife of 23 years who he met and fell in love with while in high school.
Rick served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and was honorable discharged. In 1973, upon his return to New Hampshire, he became a security officer and was involved in the apprehension of an armed robber at the Hampshire Plaza. As a result, he sustained a permanent injury to his left arm that left him in great pain and discomfort throughout the remainder of his life.
Mr. Curit was known to love fishing, family and woodworking. Rick's presence will be forever missed but always remembered. Rick touched many lives and those that were fortunate enough to be a part of it will forever be changed.
Rick leaves behind his soul mate and beloved wife, Diane Tanner Curit; a sister, Sharon Newland of Vermont; sister-in-law, Pauline Thibault of Manchester; two sons, Christopher and Shawn; two step-sons, Michael and Matthew Tanner; grandchildren; step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews as well as numerous friends. He was predeceased by his parents.
Funeral services were private.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory assisted with arrangements. To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.