Richard D. Atherley, 57, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Jacqueline G. (Neveu) Atherley.



Richard was co-owner and a broker at RE/MAX Upper Valley Partners in West Lebanon, N.H. After graduating from New Hampshire College, Richard began a lifelong career in sales. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to own several successful businesses.



Richard was an incredibly outgoing person, engaging with anyone he met with ease. Being quick to help others was one facet of his outstanding character. He was an avid tennis player and a dedicated team member in many local leagues.



Richard was an auto enthusiast who enjoyed a brisk drive on a winding country road. He took pride in always improving his lovely home overlooking Anderson Pond in Grantham.



Richard was predeceased by his mother, Margaret (Devlin) Atherley. He is survived by his father, Richard Atherley; a brother, Bruce Atherley, and his wife Meredith; a sister, Beth Butler, and her husband, John; as well as numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



SERVICES: There will be no calling hours or funeral service at Richard's request.



Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care.



