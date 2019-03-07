Richard D. Mihaly, 58, of Newport, NH died March 4, 2019 after a sudden illness.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 29, 1960, he was the son of Stephen R. and Donna (Jungling) Mihaly. He was educated at the University of Maryland and earned his bachelor's degree in Information Systems Management in 1988.
Previously, he had been employed by the US Department of Justice for 18 years and currently employed at Novo Nordisk in West Lebanon, NH.
Rick was a strong and steady man who fiercely loved his family and was a man of deep faith. He loved the outdoors, vintage cars, fireworks and his friends and always put others' needs before his own. He was a man of service which extended throughout his church and community.
Family members include his beloved wife of 31 years, Cheryl (Raineri) Mihaly of Newport, NH; his children, Dean Mihaly and fiancee Kristen Branzetti, Andrew Mihaly and fiancee Christine Carew, Alexandra Mihaly and Anthony Mihaly; his mother, Donna Mihaly of Davidsonville, MD; his siblings, Ronald and Patty (Ferry) Mihaly, Pat and Jesse Hodges, Mike and Joanne (Hewitt) Mihaly, and Sean Mihaly and Julie Herford; several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, Manchester, corner of North St, Manchester, will be Friday, March 8th from 4 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9th at 10 am at Sainte Marie Parish and the burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Sisters of Life, 38 Montebello Rd., Suffern, NY 10901 or go to https://www.sistersoflife.org/ and mention the donation was made in Richard's memory.
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 7, 2019