Richard Dana Brown, 76, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away on January 24, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He is remembered by his beloved companion of 12 years Linda Adamick, also of Lady Lake. Richard was born on March 14, 1943 in Manchester, NH to Bernard R. Brown and Dorothea (Cheney) Brown-Gaudette. He was a graduate of Pinkerton Academy, Derry, NH class of 1962. Following graduation, he proudly served 26 years in the Coast Guard reaching the rank of Senior Chief Boatswain's Mate. He is survived by brothers Robert Brown of Tilton, NH, Randolph Brown of Center Sandwich, NH and Thomas Brown of Derry, NH; three children Bobbie Jean Donaldson of Tampa, FL, Bernard Brown of Fair Oaks, CA, and Donna Cress of Ocala, FL; stepdaughter Kimber Hunt of Orlando, FL, four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. He was laid to rest in the Florida National Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 16, 2020