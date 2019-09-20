MANCHESTER - Richard Conrad "Dick" Dube, 81, passed away peacefully on Sept. 17, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.
Born in Canada, he was the son of Veniza and Alma (Benoit) Dube.
In 1954, he came to the United States and settled in Manchester where he met his beloved wife, Rose (St. Onge) Dube, with whom he enjoyed 49 years of marriage until her passing in 2011.
Richard was a carpenter by trade.
He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 40 and a 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed snowmobiling, ATVing, shuffleboard, darts, and playing cards with family and friends. He will be dearly missed as "Pop" by his children, "Pepe" by his grandkids and "Uncle Dick" by nieces and nephews.
Family members include his two sons, Richard C. Dube Jr. and his girlfriend Cheryl McIntire, and Raymond M. Dube and his wife Terie; his three beloved grandchildren, Richard Dube, Kathryn Dube, and Patricia Dube; 11 brothers and sisters; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
.
SERVICES: Visitation is Monday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon with a memorial service planned from noon to 1 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. Interment in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Goffstown Road, Manchester, will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester & Southern New Hampshire - Hospice (www.manchestervna.org/give-a-gift).
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 20, 2019