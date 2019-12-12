MANCHESTER - Richard E. "Dick" Allard, 81, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019.
Born in Manchester on April 5, 1938, he was a son of the late Elphege and Jeanne (Chouinard) Allard. He was a lifelong Manchester resident.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation electronics technician.
Before retiring, Dick worked many years for Sanders/BAE Systems as a machinist.
In his younger years, Dick enjoyed hunting and fishing, and later in life he was an avid woodcarver, primarily of birds and fish. He also enjoyed Skeet, shooting clays and 5-stand shooting. He was a member of 20th Skeet and Clays club in Hooksett, where he was an accomplished Skeet Champion for many years in his class and was the first member with 50 for 50 straight in the Thursday night clay shooting group.
Dick found great comfort in his Christian faith. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, where he was involved with the food pantry.
Family members include his brother, Normand "Norm" Allard and his wife Gloria of Pembroke; his nephews, Michael "Mike" Allard of Manchester, and Stephen "Steve" Allard and his wife Denise of Danbury; his nieces, Diane Allard of Hampton, and Patricia "Patti" (Jobin) Carey and her husband John of Manchester; and his stepchildren, Catherine Hendricks and her wife Elaine of Arizona, Mark Hendricks and his wife, and Jeff Hendricks and his wife.
In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his wife of 22 years, Jean-Marie (Johnson) Allard; his second wife of 9 years, Jeannette (Vaccarest) (Hendricks) Allard; his stepson, Russell "Rusty" Farley; his sister, Louise Jobin and her husband Bernard "Bernie" Jobin; and his sister-in-law, Dolores Allard.
SERVICES: Visitation is Thursday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
A funeral service is planned for Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 102 Main St., Manchester. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at https://www.stjude.org/ or to the Manchester Animal Shelter at https://www.manchesteranimalshelter.org/.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 12, 2019