Richard E. Comeau, 74, of Merrimack, N.H., passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019, at the Elliot Hospital after a long illness, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born in Lynn, Mass., son of the late Francis and Emily (Thibault) Comeau. Richard served our country with the United States Air Force and later worked in the defense industry until his retirement.
Along with his parents, Richard was also predeceased by his sister Adele Comeau and a brother, Louis Comeau.
Richard leaves behind his loving wife of 51 years, Celeste (Rompa) Comeau of Merrimack; his son, Jeffrey Comeau of Milford; siblings Peggy Franco of Peabody, Mass., Joe Comeau and his wife Ann Weeks-Comeau of Wolfeboro, N.H., and Thousand Oaks, Calif., Donna Maas and her husband Peter of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Sharon Chase and her husband Tom of Newburyport, Mass.; and many wonderful nieces and nephews, cousins and friends, as well as his beloved dog, Gus.
SERVICES: A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack, NH, on Tuesday July 30, at 9:30 a.m. A private service at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in Richard's name to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org.
Published in Union Leader on July 28, 2019