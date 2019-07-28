Richard E. Comeau

Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Christine and Joshua Soucy
  • "Celeste and Jeff, I am so sorry for the loss of your..."
    - Janet Scagnelli
  • "Celeste and Jeff, I am so sorry for your loss. We're going..."
    - Charlie McCaffery
  • "Richard , we are so happy to have known you and are so..."
    - Joseph and Louise Silvia
  • "Celeste & Jeffrey, I'm so sorry for your loss. You are..."
    - Dyan Parker
Service Information
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH
03054
(603)-424-5530
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
16 Baboosic Lake Road
Merrimack, NH
Obituary
Richard E. Comeau, 74, of Merrimack, N.H., passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019, at the Elliot Hospital after a long illness, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born in Lynn, Mass., son of the late Francis and Emily (Thibault) Comeau. Richard served our country with the United States Air Force and later worked in the defense industry until his retirement.

Along with his parents, Richard was also predeceased by his sister Adele Comeau and a brother, Louis Comeau.

Richard leaves behind his loving wife of 51 years, Celeste (Rompa) Comeau of Merrimack; his son, Jeffrey Comeau of Milford; siblings Peggy Franco of Peabody, Mass., Joe Comeau and his wife Ann Weeks-Comeau of Wolfeboro, N.H., and Thousand Oaks, Calif., Donna Maas and her husband Peter of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Sharon Chase and her husband Tom of Newburyport, Mass.; and many wonderful nieces and nephews, cousins and friends, as well as his beloved dog, Gus.

SERVICES: A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack, NH, on Tuesday July 30, at 9:30 a.m. A private service at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in Richard's name to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.

Published in Union Leader on July 28, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Donations
