Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. VanHorn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard E. Van Horn, 89, Manchester died suddenly on March 27, 2020.



Born on July 3, 1930, he was the son of William R. and Ruth (Doucette) Van Horn.



Richard spent his early years in Reading, Mass. He graduated from Reading High School class of 1948. Following in the family tradition, he joined the Reading Fire Department and retired after 30 years of devoted service.



Richard was happiest when he was entertaining family and friends at camp in Freedom, N.H. He and his wife were avid antique collectors and they never passed a yard sale without stopping. He could often be found tinkering in his shed with his clocks or refinishing his latest treasure.



Richard was mild-mannered but also the life of the party. He was a friend to all and will be missed by many.



Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Joan (Loughlin) Van Horn of Manchester; his sons. Thomas E. Van Horn and wife Pamela of Amherst, N.H., and William R. Van Horn II of Freedom, N.H.; his sisters, Judith Smith and Linda Tuttle of Reading, Mass.; his grandchildren, Sharon, John and his wife Allison and Adam and his wife Alison; his great-grandchildren, Colby, Alex, Ryan, Jacob and Brooke and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Thornton and brothers- in-law Kenneth Smith and Allan Tuttle. A special note of appreciation is made for Richard's niece Judy Vitale for all the love and care she gave to him.



SERVICES: Services will be announced at a later date.

Published in Union Leader on Apr. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close