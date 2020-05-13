Janice
My condolences on the death of Richard.
Tom Hammond
Richard E. Williams, Sr., 75, of Hooksett, NH died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 surrounded by family.
Mr. Williams was born on May 7, 1944, in Manchester, NH, the son of the late Harold and Ida (Towne) Williams.
He was a successful business owner who owned and operated a car dealership.
Mr. Williams loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid baseball and football fan, but his true passion was NASCAR racing. Richard spent most of his life racing cars himself. Many knew him as "Dick/Dickie" who drove the immaculate and pristine #30 race car at Hudson and Star Speedway.
Family members include; his wife of 36 years, Janice (Currier) Williams of Hooksett, NH; his children, Tammy Williams and husband, Tom of Raymond, NH; Kelly Williams of Manchester, NH; Jo-Anne Williams of Bow, NH; Richard E. Williams, Jr., and John Williams, both of Hooksett, NH; 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, one sister, Joyce Williams, of Candia, NH, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Kris Williams and by seven siblings.
SERVICES: Services will be private. Interment will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester, NH.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 13, 2020.