Our heartfelt sympathy to Richards children, Rich, Kim, Kelly, & to his grandchildren, friends and to all his extended family that loved him so much. We will all miss him. I remember all the fond memories of us being together on vacations, laughing, playing card games, having BBQ's, birthday parties, & weddings. He was such a joy. The sweetest, kindest man ever... may you Rest In Peace my uncle Dick. Thank you for all the wonderful memories we all had as a family.. you will always be remembered.. Love you...

Darlene & James

Darlene Thurston

Family