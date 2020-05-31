Richard Edward Beaulac Sr., 75, a lifelong resident of Pinardville, NH, passed away on May 22, 2020 at the Ridgewood Center in Bedford. Born in Manchester on June 6, 1944, Richard was a son of the late Laurent and Marie Morin Beaulac. He shared 37 years of marriage with his late wife, Alice (Curry) Beaulac, with whom he had three children: Richard, Kimberly and Kelly.
Richard worked over 30 years at Moore Business Forms, doing maintenance and custodial work, and later at the Rimmon Club for 10 years. Richard enjoyed being social and was a member of the Pinardville Athletic Club and the Rimmon Club. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who cherished time spent with family, especially during summer barbeques. Richard could make anyone laugh and will be best remembered for his vivacious sense of humor.
Richard is survived by his son, Richard Beaulac Jr. of Kingston, NH; his daughters, Kimberly Lowell and her husband Jim and Kelly Paquette and her husband Ronnie, all of Goffstown, NH; his brother, Larry Beaulac of Pinardville, NH; his grandchildren, Nicole and Kacey Paquette and Alexander Lowell; and his nephew, John Beaulac.
A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org or the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund https://disasterphilanthropy.org/cdp-fund/cdp-covid-19-response-fund/
Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Richard's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.