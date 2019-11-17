Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard F. Freeman. View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Lawrence Church Goffstown , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He enjoyed tennis and as a young man proudly attained "All-City Tennis Doubles Champion" for Kensington High School. His golf buddies and card sharks knew him as never stretching the rules of the game in his favor. Richard's favorite card game with his grandchildren was a game of his own creation called "Bunny Go Home". Dick was a lifelong MG mechanic, a very wet white water canoeist and all around "Great Guy" who was always happy to meet new people.



Richard was a pioneer in the computer industry working with original Univac computers in the 1950's. Over the course of his career he was employed by Sperry Univac and Digital Equipment Corporation.



His ten children; Mary Nadolny, Peter, Carol Golden, Joseph, Edward, Suzanne Kopp, James, Samuel, Katherine Bereson, Margaret Newcott, with their spouses and his twenty-two grandchildren will miss him and commit him to God's care in a funeral mass at St. Lawrence Church in Goffstown, NH on Wednesday Nov. 20th at 10am. There will be no calling hours. Friends are welcome to share stories at the Riverdale Road home after internment at West Lawn cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the Freeman family asks that you remember Richard with prayers or contributions to . For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit





