HOOKSETT - Richard Francis Orzechowski (Ozz) passed away at home surrounded by his family on February 23, 2019.Richard was born on April 29, 1941 in Manchester, NH to Frank Orzechowski and Albina (Nadeau) Orzechowski. He grew up in Manchester graduating from Bishop Bradley High School class of 1958.He was a veteran, having served with the United States Air Force from 1959 until 1962. Upon return from service, he attended and graduated from both Wentworth Institute and Northeastern University. In 1968 he met and married the love of his life June Anne Mahoney and they established a permanent residence in Hooksett, NH. Richard was employed by the Public Service Company of New Hampshire for some thirty-seven years holding various positions and retiring as manager of the Public Service Construction and Maintenance Facility located in Hooksett. He was a charter member of the then Hooksett Rotary Club . It was during this time period that he furthered his education by attaining a Master's Degree in business from New Hampshire College.Richard enjoyed all outdoor activities, but golf was his favorite pastime. He was an active member of Intervale Country Club and for many years served both as president and as a board member. Also known as "Mr. 29" he has the honor of holding the course record. He was also a member of the 20th Century Skeet and Shooting Club, a sport he took up in later life and enjoyed immensely. He was a long time member of American Legion Sweeney Post #2. While the family was growing up in Hooksett and his sons were playing various sports he enjoyed helping the Hooksett Youth Athletic Association in both coaching and refereeing duties.Richard is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife June and their three sons: Brent and his wife Jennifer and grandchildren Keegan and Anya of Bow; Ryan and his wife Nicole and grandchildren Kaitlyn and Seth of Hooksett; Richard and his wife Andrea and grandson Benjamin also of Hooksett. Brother-in-law John Rooney of Bedford and sister-in-law Toni-Ann Mahoney of Fort Payne, AL and nieces and nephews Tara Landry, Krista McCarthy, Lonnie Mahoney, Kathleen Mahoney and Christine Kastovich.SERVICES: A celebration of Richard's life will be held at the Conference Center at the Puritan Back Room, 240 Hooksett Rd., Manchester, NH on Sunday, March 3rd from 5 to 8 p.m.A private family service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109.Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lambert Funeral Home

1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

Published in Union Leader on Feb. 26, 2019

